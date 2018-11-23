Global Market for Industrial Borescope to Register Impressive Growth During 2018-2026

Industrial borescope is an optical device that used for the inspection of the areas where it is difficult for manual intervention and access in pipelines, tubing, wells and other areas where boring is done. The industrial borescope is comprised of controller, optical fibers/crawlers, eyepiece, cameras, lighting and lifting platforms. In borescope, optical fibers or crawlers are used to illuminate the obstacles to reach at inaccessible detection area whereas optical lens & eyepieces provides the magnified image of the target area. Generally, industrial borescope are of two type; rigid and flexible borescope.

In industrial sector, the borescope are preferred in areas where accessibility is destructive, expensive and time-consuming. For instance, application areas such as aircraft, inspection of gas turbines, weld joints inspection, heat exchangers, hydraulic components, process lines, transportation lines, HVAC system, and utility lines, among others application where inspection and maintenance is time consuming and expensive. Owing to this preeminent inspection characteristics, demand for industrial borescopes is increasing in manufacturing industry an inspection and maintenance activities that in turn drive the market. In pipeline inspection, mainly in oil & industry, industrial borescope are become indispensable part of inspection activities and offers economic benefits through minimizing inspection time, downtime period and labor cost, among other. In the technological era, the key manufacturer are emphasizing on incessant technological advancement to create new opportunity for the growth through targeting untapped application areas which in turn provides impetus for the growth of market. Along with this, price of industrial borescope is relative less compare to other equipment owing to which consumer’s preference is shifting towards use of borescope.

Increasing demand for industrial borescope and intense competition across the globe, the key player involved in the market are emphasizing on the strategic collaboration with the end user as third party inspection and provides the equipment’s on rental basis that helps to gain competitive edge over the other players. As, non-destructive testing equipment is comparatively expensive. Buying entire set of inspection equipment’s becomes expensive and uneconomical owing to rental of such equipment’s become viable option for these end use industries that in turn drive the rental market of industrial borescope market

Industrial Borescope Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of demand, global industrial borescope market is dominated by the North America followed by Europe market. This is mainly attributed to periodically inspection and maintenance activities in the manufacturing industry, expansion of oil & gas pipelines and regulation led down by government to assure safety of operation, among others are some of reasons owing to which the demand for inspection and surveillance equipment’s is increasing in the region that in turn drive the demand for the industrial borescope. Along with this, Industries present in North America are often investing in inspection and maintenance to insure the safety of work place and to maintain efficiency of entire operation at optimum level that in turn provides impetus for the growth of industrial borescope market. Thereby, North America and Europe industrial borescope market are expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. In Asia pacific region, increasing usage of advance equipment’s in inspection activities and increasing investment in repair and maintenance sector are major factors that stimulate growth of industrial borescope market in the region. Also, significant growth of end use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, automotive and metallurgical, among other helps to drive the industrial borescope market in Asia Pacific region. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa industrial borescope market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period.

Industrial Borescope Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global industrial borescope market are listed below;OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Machida Inc, VIEWTECH BORESCOPES Inc., RF System Lab, PCE Americas Inc., Atlas Inspection Technologies, Inc.,Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Schoelly Imaging Inc., Flexbar Machine Corporation, Gradient Lens Corporation, Shanghai Yanshun Endoscope Accessories Co., Ltd., among others industrial borescope manufacturer