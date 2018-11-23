Business

Global Imaging Chemicals Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 23, 2018: About Imaging Chemicals

Imaging chemicals are used in photographic imaging technology such as x-ray imaging, consumer photography, and litho-plate production for the graphic arts industry.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global imaging chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global imaging chemicals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Imaging Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • BASF
  • DowDuPont
  • Kao Corporation
  • Kemira
  • Tetenal
  • Vivimed Labs

Market driver

  • Rising demand from the medical sector
Market challenge

  • High cost of imaging systems
Market trend

  • Organic color developers and eco-friendly printing techniques
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

