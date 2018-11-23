Uncategorized

Global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market share and Industry Forecast to 2024: Ken Research

Comment(0)

Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is used in airports for managing resources like cargo, aircraft, and passengers at the ground level. GSE helps in the movement of aircraft right from the time of landing to take – off. This includes aircraft maintenance, maneuvering, refueling, servicing, and repairing, etc. GSE can be owned by the provider of airlines or even outsourced to external agencies, while this decision depends on economies of scale of operating them.
The Report of Global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market- Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024 categorizes the GSE market on the basis of market share, market analysis, and market trends. The market of GSE is segmented into four major regions of North America, APAC, and Europe. There are many of the key manufacturing companies engaged in global ground support equipment market, such as AMSS GSE (United Kingdom), JBT Corporation (United States), Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) Group (France), Tronair Inc. (United States), Tug Technologies Corporation (United States), and others. The contractual agreement is some strategic initiatives taken by the industries to gain a competitive advantage in the market.
The Ground Support Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the upcoming years. Among the many reasons fuelling the growth is an increase in demand for air passenger and freight traffic, demand for electric and hybrid GSEs, the rise in warehousing operations in the airports, technological developments, and airport expansion projects. Among the various segments of GSE, electric ground support equipment segment is projected to have higher growth rates due to the move towards conventional and green energy. The recent innovations in this market include the use of wireless technologies. The rising imports and exports and overall trading activities are expected to positively impact the market. However, the detriments to entry are huge initial investments and maintenance and replacement of GSE which have challenged the market.
GSE market can be classified based on type into electric, Non – electric and hybrid. Based on application, it can be divided into passenger service, commercial cargo service, commercial aircraft service, military cargo service, and military aircraft service with commercial cargo segment seeing the highest growth. On the basis of end-user, the segment is subdivided into commercial and defence with a commercial segment having higher growth due to urbanization and increase in airport expansion projects. On the basis of the component, the segment is subdivided into Equipment and MRO.
To know more, click on the link below:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/defense/global-ground-support-equipment/171805-16.html
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Sales@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Related Articles
Uncategorized

MEA Solar Tracker Market to Register Remarkable 31.9% CAGR by 2019 owing to Increased Demand for Energy

The growing use of renewable sources of energy as a means of generating power is one of the primary reasons behind the growth of the solar tracker market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), states Transparency Market Research in its report, titled “Solar Tracker – Middle East and Africa (MEA) Industry Analysis, Size, Share, […]
Uncategorized

Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market: Growing Implementation of Smart Grid Infrastructures to Boost Market, notes TMR

The present day grid infrastructure was designed with a view of serving the consumer in a reliable, efficient, and cost-efficient manner. The grid infrastructure of the future will be much complex and will have to meet a vast set of new requirements while being able to perform well on these criterion as well. Challenges such […]
Uncategorized

Empowering Employees In The Workplace With Integrated Audio Visual Equipment

Dynamic AV Lamborghini Building, 2nd Floor Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai. U.A.E Telephone: +971 04 524 0351 Email: info@dynamic-av.ae Employees in the workplace deserve facilities that empower their experience and companies need to facilitate these objectives and promote their business goals. As more and more companies are competing in the modern market, they are also switching […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *