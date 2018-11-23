Business

Food Service Packaging Market CAGR Projected to Grow at 5.3% through 2025

Foodservice packaging has grown in the due course to comprise a broad variety of packaging products, for instance, wraps, clamshells, cups, plates, bowls and so forth. The worldwide market food service assists the well-established and widespread sector of the food service, comprising of online as well as offline food service stores which are serving a vast amount of individuals worldwide. The global market for food service packaging is anticipated to registering a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global market on the basis of the product type is segmented into cups includes (paper(includes above 16 ounce, 8 to 16 ounce and up to 8 ounce), plastic(includes above 16 ounce, 8 to 16 ounce and up to 8 ounce), paper + plastic (includes above 16 ounce, 8 to 16 ounce and up to 8 ounce), bowls(includes paperboard, aluminum, plastic and molded fiber), pizza boxes (includes clay coated cardboard and corrugated paperboard), straws, single serve portion packs (includes plastic and paper), clamshells (includes plastic and paperboard), lids for cups (includes plastic and paper +plastic), stirrers and cutlery (knives, forks, spoons) (includes wood, plastic)), trays (includes paperboard, aluminum, plastic and molded fiber) and plates (includes paper(includes above 14 inch, 7 to 14 inch and up to 7 inch), plastic(includes above 14 inch, 7 to 14 inch and up to 7 inch), molded fiber(includes above 14 inch, 7 to 14 inch and up to 7 inch) and aluminum(includes above 14 inch, 7 to 14 inch and up to 7 inch)).

The global market studied across the prominent regions includes Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, North America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. The APAC region will be dominating the overall market due to the increasing quantity of food chains along with the rising disposable income of individuals in the region.

The global market on the basis of the base material includes paperboard, aluminium, plastic (includes polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, poly lactic acid and polyethylene terephthalate) and molded fibers.On the basis of the fabrication process, the global market includes die-cutting, thermoforming and injection molding. The worldwide market on the basis of the end use industry includes institutional food services, food service outlets and online food ordering.

Key Market Players

The major market players operating in the worldwide market for foodservice packaging include

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Dart Container Corporation

Pactiv LLC

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Gold Plast SPA

D&W Fine Pack

DOpla S.p.A.

Berry Global Group Inc.

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

New WinCup Holdings, Inc.

Huhtamäki Oyj

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Linpac Packaging Ltd

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Genpak, LLC

Be Green Packaging

Southern Champion Tray, LP

GRACZ, INC.

Others 

