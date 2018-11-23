How to have a natural period

Periods. A love hate relationship every woman experiences. Each month the menstrual cycle brings mood swings, pain, discomfort, fear of staining (god forbid!), but also relief. After all, it is a sign that all is well with her body. So she straps on her trusted sanitary napkin and gets on with it. Today an average woman uses 11,000-17,000 sanitary napkins in her lifetime. If you are a woman, you will spend roughly 6.25 years wearing a pad. Which begs the question- does your sanitary pad really deserve your confidence?

Here are the facts.

Regular pads in the market are made of 90% plastics. This means they block airflow to your vagina, which can be a direct cause of cervical cancer, UTIs, yeast infections, rashes, allergies and painful periods. Most pads are bleached with chlorine, which leads to a toxic byproduct called dioxin. It is a known carcinogen and cause of endometriosis. If you choose a cotton pad, it is mostly laden with pesticide residue – 26% of the world’s pesticide is sprayed on cotton. These pesticides have been shown to cause hormonal imbalances and even infertility. Other raw materials include SAP, perfumes, antibacterial agents that are extremely harmful for close contact with vaginal skin for long periods of time. In fact 8 out of 10 women complain of rashes, allergies, sensitive skin and general irritation during their periods.

It is quite clear that the time for women to find a healthier alternative is right now. But does such an option exist in our country?

Heyday, a new all natural sanitary napkin might just be the answer you seek. Here with the mission to revolutionise every Indian woman’s period experience Heyday is a completely organic sanitary napkin made from corn and bamboo fibre that has three times the absorbing capacity of cotton! These pads are made using no plastics, bleaches, perfumes, polymers, antibacterial agents and other toxins. They

ensure no rashes, allergies, infections, toxins or skin sensitivity.

A win-win for your vagina and for the environment, it is India’s first biodegradable, organic sanitary napkin. The pads decompose within 6 months of disposal, which means you stop contributing to the 9000 tonnes of plastic waste that soiled napkins generate every year. Heyday products are available in two types: ultra thin and maxi fluff. Each napkin has seven layers of super absorbent core sheets, plant based waterproof backing, foldable wings with full coverage and no compromise on softness. And as if all this is not enough, this pad will cost no more than the regular ones in the market. It is a convenient and healthy switch that you should make if you want to keep your period natural. Just as it ought to be.

Heyday comes in two attractive types – Ultra Thin in the cyan boxes Maxi Fluff (thicker) in the pink boxes.

(Both are available in pack sizes of 7 and 14) Prices

Ultra Thin 7- Rs. 104 Ultra Thin 14- Rs. 199

Maxi Fluff 7 – Rs. 99 Maxi Fluff 14- Rs.195