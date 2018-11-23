Tech

Displays Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2026

Increasing demand of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs is creating explosive demand for displays. Smartphones is one of the important segments of consumer electronics which is experiencing high demand, especially for OLED displays. Further, consumer electronics such as notebooks and mobiles which were previously experiencing a downfall in demand, have also stabilized. One of the emerging markets for displays is wearable segment.
There are two major trends being noticed in the displays market. One is major players entering foldable display market. Big companies such as LG are investing in foldable OLED displays. Secondly, high growth in demand has been seen for head-up displays in automotive segment, as the automobiles are becoming more technology driven. Further, many manufacturers, especially in South Korea are shutting down older LCD fabs productive facilities as they are adopting new processes in some of their factories.
Global Displays Market: Drivers and Restraints
One of the important drivers for displays market is high adoption of flat panel displays. This arises from increasing demand for larger LCD TVs by consumers, high demand for smartphones with large screens, larger tablet PCs and automotive displays. Rapid fall in prices of flat panel displays has motivated the consumers to buy larger TVs, hence increasing the demand for displays.
Manufacturing issues pertaining to large scale production of flexible displays and its adoption by the consumers is one of the challenging issues faced by display manufacturers. Production of flexible displays in high volume is still going to take some time as many new tools and processes such as metrology, have to be developed. Further, higher selling prices of AMOLED displays is also a restraint for the market.
Global Displays Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of Distribution Channel:

The major segments of Distribution Channel in displays market include:
• Distributors
• E-commerce
• Mass Merchants
• Re-seller
• Others

Segmentation on basis of Product Type:

The major segments of Product Type in displays market include:
• 3D Displays
• Conventional
• Flexible Display
• Transparent Display

