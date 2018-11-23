Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market : Financial Status over Forecast Period 2016 – 2026

Data center infrastructure management is a proper integration of information technology (IT) and facility management to enable uniform monitoring of all systems throughout IT and facility infrastructure to enhance the data center efficiency. Data center infrastructure management solution were created to extend the conventional data center management function to incorporate all the physical assets as well as resources found in the IT and facilities domain. Unmanned and disparate datacentres increases the budget of organization which additionally increases financial pressure on organization. There are several IT monitoring tools, however data center infrastructure management is a unique solution which IT environment and facilities.

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Drivers and Restraint

Global data center infrastructure management market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of global data center infrastructure market are technological advancement such as virtualization and cloud computing, increased in demand of green IT and sustainability. On the other hand factors which are restraining the growth of global data center infrastructure management market are technological proliferation along with dynamic nature of business, unstable economic condition and regulatory issues, lack of capacity and lack of detailed knowledge. However, implementation of data center infrastructure management helps in energy saving, reduction in capital expenditure and risk management which ultimately helps in overcoming the challenges such as data availability, lack of capacity and high operational cost. Increasing venture capital funding and new data centres expected to create great opportunity for the global data center infrastructure management market.

Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12613

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market: Segmentation

Global data center infrastructure management market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the global data center infrastructure management market can be segmented into DCIM solution and DCIM services. DCIM services segment can be further sub-segmented into installation and integration services, managed services and consulting services. North America region is expected to be largest adopter of DCIM solution and services followed by Western Europe region. At present, DCIM solution segment is expected to dominate the global data center infrastructure management market in terms of market size. DCIM solution can provide variety of features such as cooling system monitoring & control, power monitoring and control, IT asset management, data center simulation and many more.

On the basis of application, the global data center infrastructure management market can be segmented into telecommunication, banking & finance, retail, healthcare and others. Present global data center infrastructure management market is dominated by banking and finance application segment. However, Telecommunication application segment is expected to be largest and fastest growing segment of global data center infrastructure management market by 2026.

Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12613