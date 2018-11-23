Copper Cathode Market Demand and Key Players by 2025

23rd November 2018– The global copper cathode market witnessed a growth in the anticipated period. Improved cathode sampling and analytical methods are essential to conform to the specification for manufacture and processing of copper cathodes. A significant approach in terms of better sampling plan is to enable collection of saw cuttings or cut sections from cathodes which is then melted and cast to gain adequate impurity illustration. Therefore, from the market perspective a major problem exists for both the cathode producer and consumer is the requirement to adapt to specification prior to universal acceptance for cathode sampling and analytical method.

Driving factors for copper cathode market includes advancing of refining techniques and availability of high-grade cathode specifications coupled with stringent requirements for cast rod. Also, enhanced cathode sampling and analytical methods needed for confirmation specification compliance contributes to the market growth. Based on product segmentation for copper cathode market includes high quality level and standard quality level. Based on end-user, the copper cathode market includes conductor and electronic products.

Geographical segmentation for copper cathode market includes North America, South America, Europe, South-East Asia, Middle-East and Africa. MEA copper cathode industry experienced a higher CAGR owing to presence of manufacturing bases engaged in copper refining process due to easy availability of copper and other minerals for processing end-use applications.

North America and Europe market is also expected to witness a staggering growth soon owing to rise in R&D activities pertaining to processing and development of copper and copper products. APAC market witnessed an astounding CAGR growth due to copper refining activities carried in APAC sector on a massive scale. The key players in the copper cathode industry include Codelco, Freeport McMoran, Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper Company, Tongling, Southern Copper, BHP Billiton and Sumitomo.

