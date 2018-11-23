Business

Conveyor Belt Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2026

Conveyor belts are primarily employed for carrying objects from one point to another. The material to be transported is placed on the belt and is carried to the end point on the belt. The two main industrial classes of belt conveyors are general material handling and bulk material handling. General material handling are those used to move boxes along inside a factory while bulk material handling are used to transport large volumes of resources and agricultural materials such as grain, salt, coal, ore and sand.

Middle East conveyor belts market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value during the forecast period (2016–2026). This is mainly attributed to various factors, regarding which XploreMR offers detailed insights in its report.

Drivers and Trends

Growth of Middle East conveyor belt market is influenced by a number of factors primarily, rapid infrastructural development activities leading to increasing number of construction sites, rising adoption of automated manufacturing and material handling systems by various industries in the region and technological development of materials used in conveyor systems.

Key trends observed in the Middle East conveyor belt market are focus of players on catering to on-site maintenance of conveyer belts, reduction of energy costs by use of energy- efficient belts and OEMs partnering with local distributors to enhance their distribution network in the Middle East.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, Middle East conveyor belts market has been segmented into metal-reinforced rubber conveyor belt, fabric-reinforced rubber conveyor belt and plastic conveyor belts. Metal-reinforced rubber conveyor belt segment has been estimated to account for 27.3% value share of the market in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

By cover type, Middle East conveyor belts market has been segmented into conductive conveyor belt, abrasion-resistant conveyor belt, heat- and flame- resistant and oil-resistant conveyor belts. Conductive conveyor belt segment has been estimated to account for 13.5% value share in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, Middle East conveyor belts market is segmented into mining, food production industry, commercial, construction industry, electricity generating stations, automotive industry, chemical & fertilisers and packaging industry; among these, mining segment has been estimated to account for value share of 22.9% in 2015.

By weight, Middle East conveyors belts market is segmented into lightweight, medium-weight and heavyweight; among these, medium-weight segment has been estimated to account for value share of 49% in 2015, which is projected to increase to 49.5% by 2026. In Middle East conveyor belts market, lightweight segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Key Countries

The Middle East conveyor belt market covers eight major countries in the Middle East, namely, KSA, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Israel and Turkey. Turkey has been estimated to dominate the market with share of 35.0% in 2015, closely followed by KSA, UAE and Oman, respectively.

Key Players

Key players in the Middle East conveyor belt market include Al Kuwaiti Industrial Solutions, Arabian Universal, Bridgestone Corporation, ContiTech AG (Continental AG), Derby Conveyor Belts Industry and Trade Inc., FaBa Commercial Services, Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting, Kale Conveyor, Phoenix Conveyor Belts Systems GmbH, Schieffer Magam Industries Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, Ziligen A.S., Major participants are focusing on collaborations and partnerships with service providers to enter into new markets. These key players are also focusing on expanding their offerings and provide end-to-end solutions, which include conveyor belt manufacturing, service and maintenance.

