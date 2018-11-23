Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size, Top key Players, Trends, Opportunities to 2025

23 Nov 2018: Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2025. RNA therapeutics states to the use of oligonucleotides to target mainly ribonucleic acids (RNA) for research studies to explain functions of genes or therapeutic efforts. Antisense molecules are termed as a synthetic oligodeoxynucleotides (ODN) which are designed in a way that they can hybridize precisely coding mRNA inside the cell. Antisense RNA is always related to RNA interference (RNAi).Double-stranded RNA fragments initiate the RNAi process, and this double helix is the actual suppressor of its equivalent gene. The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.6% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing occurrence of infectious diseases, coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and cardiac ailments, developed research and development sectors, and rising use of enhanced technology are documented as major factors of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, toxicity of antisense and RNAi molecules-based drugs may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market is segmented based on technology, mode of action, application, and region. Antisense RNA and RNA Interference are the enhanced technology used that could be explored in Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics in the forecast period. RNA interference includes miRNA and siRNA. RNA Interference technology accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antisense-rnai-therapeutics-market/request-sample

This may be because of advantages of the technology over antisense technology. The miRNA maintains the cells identity; whereas siRNA allows induction at enhanced stages of cancer growth. The mode of action comprises of topical delivery, pulmonary delivery, intraperitoneal injections, intravenous injections, intradermal injections, and others could be explored in Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics in the foremost period. The intravenous route sector accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because liver can be targeted easily by virtue of an intravenous and fast drug removal without anticipated pharmacological action.

The market may be categorized based on applications like infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative disorders, respiratory disorders, renal diseases, and others. The oncology sector accounted for the largest market share of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antisense-rnai-therapeutics-market

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing number of clinical trials, government initiative for developing antisense therapeutics, developed research and development laboratories, and high investment by biotechnology industries for development of RNAi therapeutic. The United States is a major consumer of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics in this region, as presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiative toward R&D and various other forms of siRNA delivery techniques is a strong factor. The key players of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics industry are Benitec Biopharma, GSK, Marina Biosciences, Sanofi-Genzyme, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/pharmaceuticals

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com