Uncategorized

Alive Drumming’s new release of Song Rhythm Tracks

Comment(0)

Alive Drumming responds to community requests.
– SetList Sharing – Share your setlists in a similar way to sharing tracks
– Search for SetLists – Download an entire album of tracks shared by others. Very handy for your rehearsals.
– All samplers tracks now can be downloaded as setlists. Simply perform a setlist search for any of these names, “Afro-Cuban Salsa”, “Jazz and Blues”, and “Classic Country Music”. You will then receive all the track definitions (in the “deferred” state) where you can then choose, at any time, to download any of the tracks.
– Reworked Search – More stable + Allows for more functions during a search, such as duplication + Auto-browse to last track accessed at the conclusion of the search.
– Introducing Holds and Pushes – This release adds options for holds and pushes to your arrangements, accessible via the user-defined arrangements page.
Updated On-line Guides – in all supported languages
– Stability improvements.

Version 3.0, Song Rhythm Tracks is now available in the Apple App Store at
https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1254346877?mt=8

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Beef Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2021

Beef is a culinary name for meat which is obtained from animals such as buffalos and cows. Beef is one of the world most consumed meat after pork in terms of volume consumption. Beef can be harvested from bulls, cows, steers or heifers. Acceptability of beef as a food source varies in different parts of […]
Uncategorized

Oxygen Scavengers Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2026

Oxygen scavengers are also called oxygen absorbers. They are generally used in packaging to help remove or decrease the level of oxygen in packages. Oxygen scavengers help maintain the quality of the product by ensuring its safety and extending its life. A number of oxygen scavengers are used in applications such as food & beverage, […]
Uncategorized

SmartTOP additional convertible top control for McLaren 570S Spider now available

editor

Las Vegas, Nevada – April 25, 2018 The company Mods4cars now also offers a retrofit SmartTOP top control for the McLaren 570S Spider. Models 12C and 650S are already supported. The SmartTOP top module is retrofitted to the vehicle and with clever additional functions, makes the everyday cabriolet life easier. The comfort module allows for […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *