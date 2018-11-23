Tech

Algorithmic Trading Market is Driven By The Emergence of AI and Algorithms In The Financial Service

The algorithmic trading market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global algorithmic trading market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The report segments the market on the basis of components – Software (on premise, cloud (private and public cloud) hybrid), and services (managed services, professional services (maintenance, integration and consulting). Based on trading type, the market is segmented into forex, stock markets, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrency.The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global algorithmic trading market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global algorithmic trading market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive algorithmic trading market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the algorithmic trading market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes companies’ strategies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section.

