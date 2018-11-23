3D Cell Culture | Global Industry Growth Insights, Size & Scope | Thermo Fisher (US), Corning (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany) To Dominate The Market

What are the Global Growth Factors?

The growth of the 3D Cell Culture Market is attributed to the rising focus on developing alternative methods for animal testing, funding initiatives from government and private investors, technological advancements and product launches, and growing awareness.

What The Experts Says about the Market Growth?

The 3D cell culture market is expected to reach $1,720.3 Million by 2022 from USD 682.8 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.3%.

By applications, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, and tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The cancer and stem cell research segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer and significant funding initiatives for cancer research from government as well as private organizations are supporting the growth of this application segment.

The scaffold-based 3D cell culture products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D cell culture market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions, thus driving their adoption among end users.

Geographical Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, significant support from the government in the form of funds and grants, availability of technologically advanced products, and presence of key market players.

Key Market Players:

Some of the players in the 3D cell culture market include Thermo Fisher (US), Corning (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), ReproCELL (Japan), and InSphero (Switzerland). The other players operating in this market include Global Cell Solutions (US), Synthecon (US), 3D Biotek (US), Kuraray (Japan), Hamilton Company (US), Mimetas (Netherlands), Emulate (US), Nano3D Biosciences (US), and QGel (Switzerland).

