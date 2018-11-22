Tech

Wireless Network Providers In Houston, TX

Houston, TX/2018: Wireless networks are essential for member mobility in an enterprise. They enable easy access of data by remote and in-office members of the organization. Netsync Network Solutions, Inc. is a renowned provider of wireless network solutions in Houston, TX.

They are A value-added reseller specialized in wireless and mobility solutions. They are well-recognized in the industry and have been awarded HUB-certification and multiple CRN awards. They provide innovative solutions to cater the specific client requirements.

They offer full line of wireless equipment to support diverse infrastructure and assist in increasing mobility and elevating mobile network value. Following wireless network solutions are provided:

• BYOD and One-to-One Initiatives
• High-Density Wireless
• RF Assessments and Site Surveys
• Wireless IP Telephony
• Real-Time Location Analytics
• Outdoor Mobility
• Advanced Wireless Design and Troubleshooting
• Enterprise Mobility Management

The experts offer 24 hours a day, 7 days a week support to ensure best services to the client. In addition to wireless network solutions, they offer an array of services. Other services offered are:

• Data Center & Cloud: Integrate a variety of servers to optimize the data storage system as per organizational requirements of the client. They provide thorough assistance with data backup, data security and server virtualization.

• End-User Computing and VDI: They have employed a team of expert professionals to provide end-user computing solutions like deploying, configuring and providing support for high-end equipment for both on-location and remote users.

• Physical Security: A digital operations system requires security to be successful. They provide a range of physical security products like IP access control systems, video surveillance units and IP surveillance cameras.

• Cyber Security: Cyber security has become an important concern for organizations in lieu of rising cyber-crimes. They offer solutions like cyber security strategy, cyber security threat & risk assessment, cyber security architecture and implementation services.

• Staffing: They provide recruitment services for contract, direct or full-time placements and payroll services. The recruitment team understands the requirements of individual client projects and weighs the skills of candidates to find a suitable match for client needs.

For further details, please contact Netsync Network Solutions at (713) 218-5000. You can visit them at 2500 West Loop South, Suite 410, Houston, TX 77027 or log on to https://www.netsyncnetwork.com/

