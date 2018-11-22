Business

We Deliver Firewood: Offering Clean Burning Firewood In Lower Mountains

We Deliver Firewood is providing legally sourced firewood in Sydney to Mountains for 35 years. Keep your Lower Mountains home cozy with our mixed eco-friendly firewood.

Firewood comes in various types: soft or hard woods, fast to light or difficult to light, fast burning, long lasting burn, large flames or small flames. We light up your home in no time and provide perfect warmth to your family during a power failure.

Ensuring that you utilize wood with a perfect firewood moisture content will dramatically enhance the performance of your wood burning stove. Being a professional firewood supplier, we are providing Firewood association certified wood straight to your door. We give the best dry crackling firewood of different types to order: Red Gum firewood, Ironbark firewood, Mixed eco-friendly firewood, box firewood, seasoned hardwood and hardwood logs etc.

Originally based in Prospect, our yard has recently moved to a rural setting where we have proceeded with our firewood supply to all of Sydney. Seasoned firewood will usually have darkened ends with visible breaks or parts and will be considerably lighter than green wood. You can in like manner thump two bits of the wood together, and if you hear a sensible thumping sound, the wood is in all likelihood seasoned. Firewood is generally sold by the volume, and our own is sold by the cubic cm. What you arrange in volume is supplied as our bins have been guaranteed by the Firewood Association.

The right sort of firewood can have a colossal impact in the execution of your fireplace and stack system. If you require fires that burn perfectly and beneficially, you should simply use firewood that has been suitably arranged, or dried. Seasoning wood minimizes moisture content to 10 – 20%. This makes your wood less smoky as well as is easier to ignite and it also burns hotter than wood that has not been prepared.

We give sustainable Firewood in Lower Mountains with the right moisture content. Other products that we provide are our blocked timber, hollow logs, whole logs and party wood. We only stock hardwood kindling. no softwood kindling will be there with your firewood kindling order, add one or two bag with firewood delivery.

About the Company:

Originally based in Prospect, We Deliver Firewood has been offering top quality and legally sourced firewood for 35 years. Compliance with the National Code of Practise for Firewood Suppliers, we give sustainable and legally sourced wood. When we are on your property, all care is taken. Our other products include blocked timber, hollow logs, whole logs and party wood.

