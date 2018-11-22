Education

University of Northampton DBA Middle East Webinar

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates –Exclusive webinar (online) for employers and employees in any industry looking to progress their career and academic qualifications by pursuing a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) course.
Who: Employers and Employees
What: Webinar on the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) offered by the University of Northampton
Where: Online
When: 05 December 2018 at 7:30 pm UAE (GMT +4)

Sign up and join Stafford Global for the webinar regarding University of Northampton DBA where Prof Timothy Campbell, Visiting Professor of International Management, University of Northampton, will explain the value of the programme for students in the Middle East. Dr. Campbell will clarify the details as well as the structure of the programme, how you can finish it without leaving your work or family and how you can pay for it in flexible instalments. All you require is 45 minutes, a computer or a smart phone and ideally a set of earphones and you won’t have to utilize your camera anytime during the webinar.

To register for this event, please click on this link: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-northampton-dba-webinar-for-middle-east-students
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly about DBA programme and they can assist you with your application and registration.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

