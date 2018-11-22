Lifestyle

TheLabelLife.com hosting an offline shopping event in Pune

~ Friday, 23rd November to 25th November at The Daily, Koregaon Park ~

The Mumbai-based lifestyle brand TheLabelLife.com styled by Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu is hosting it’s first ever offline shopping experience in Pune. TheLabelLife.com will showcase their complete lifestyle category namely clothing, accessories, shoes and decor in a 3 day exhibit starting from Friday, 23rd November to Sunday, 25th November at The Daily,All Day in Koregaon Park.

Find the perfect fit by trying on your favourite pieces (courtesy, fitting rooms!), and experience our all-day comfy silhouettes and hand-picked fabrics for real. “We are excited to meet our customers first hand, hear them out and get feedback on our fits, fabrics and styles. As 9-to-9 women, we all need to swap those shoes and add a touch of lipstick before heading out to dinner after a long work day. So see you there!”, Malaika Arora, Style Editor – TheLabelLife.com.

So get your friends and colleagues to your favourite neighborhood spot and enjoy this power packed performance with chilled beers, delectable bites and the perfect shopping vibe!

Come by and say hello to TheLabelLife.com in real life.

What: The Label Life Pop In Event
When: Friday, 23rd November to Sunday, 25th November
Where: The Daily, All Day Koregaon Park, Pune.
Time: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Entry: Free
Contact Number: 022 3077 0280
Event Page Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/314620332704213/

