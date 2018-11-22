Business

The 5th China Int’l Aggregates, Quarrying Tailings & Construction Waste Disposal Exhibition (Aggregates China 2019)

Date: September 23rd- 25th, 2019
Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou
Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China

Great Promising Aggregates Export Market
As sales of mining machinery nearly doubled in 2017 with strong economic growth, the industry has maintained rapid growth since 2018. According to the statistic, China 25 main manufacturers have exported 4131 kinds of mining equipment from Jan. 2018 to March with year-on-year growth of 105.1% and an average of 20.1 tons of each product with an increase of 8.1%.

Review of Aggregates China 2018
Bringing together more than 110 exhibitors (+37.5%) on a show floor of 20,000 Square meters (+100%), Aggregates China 2018 came into a great success with attendance of lots of famous enterprises including KOMATSU, SANY, XCMG, Powerscreen, Caterpillar, Kobelco, etc. Furthermore, relevant exchange meeting and conference were held to discuss issues of aggregates industry that follow the trends of new era.

Preview of Aggregates China 2019
Aggregates China 2019 is expected to converge more than 180 exhibitors (+63.6%) and 10,000 visitors covering an exhibiting area of 30,000 square meters (+50%), concurrently held with 2019 China International (Guangzhou) Concrete Technology & Equipment Exhibition (CICE 2019) and 2019 China International Concrete Block and Brick Industry Exhibition (BBE2019) which will share the related exhibits and technologies that makes your trip a fruitful one.

Exhibition Scope
Aggregates China 2019:
Construction waste disposal equipment
Feedstock-screening equipment
Environmental protection equipment
Crushing equipment
Assistant facilities

CICE 2019:
Concrete machinery
Block molding machine
Concrete tools and mechanical parts
Testing equipment
Surface protection technology & equipment
Other related product

BBE2019:
Baking-Free Brick Machine
Sintered Brick Machine
Block Molding Machine
Ancillary Products
Brick Pallet
Brick Mold
Block Products

