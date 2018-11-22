Tech

TechUnido: Web eCommerce Solution providers with Magento Enterprise Editon

Comment(0)

Techunido is one of the pioneers and is a popular Magento development company in India. Founded in 2012, in Mumbai, it has several clients like Zensar, Medline and Thinkwrap Commerce. Choosing Techunido adds extra benefits to your online eCommerce business as it will help provide better security and will also develop the website, on the basis of the client’s requirement and customer’s needs.

Benefits which a TechUnido Company can give by providing Magento Enterprise Editon:-

• Magento development is an open source platform. It offers a lot of extensions and the extensions are extremely unique. A lot of features of Magento development are free.
• Magento is available in three different varieties which are-
a) Community Edition, which is an open source platform.
b) Enterprise edition.
c) Magento Go, which is a hosted solution.
• Magento SEO includes the unique SEO feature, which is blended to perfection by TechUnido. It helps in finding out duplicate content, page traffic, indexing and page efficiency. By using these features eCommerce websites can be better optimized.
• Magento development is the first choice of reputed eCommerce developers. By employing a reputed Magento development company, it is very easy to add pages and adding content in the website. Also linking other pages or links is very easy. They also made the navigation tool easier. Before Magento, the use of admin panel was very rare. After Magento, each store can be set up in a unique and single admin panel and category.
• Magento development process made the online business easier as it enables multiple store management at a single time.
• Magento development includes unique marketing tools, which help in promoting eCommerce business.
• Cart feature of Magento development is very user-friendly.
• The websites developed by TechUnido using Magento are very secured as the server runs in a separate system. All contents and data within the website are well secured and no third party access is allowed.
• Magento has its own unique mobile apps. Those apps are very efficient for multiple tasks on smartphones, notebook, and iPad.

Related Articles
Tech

Fulham Demonstrates New Power over Ethernet Line Including Light Engine and Control System at LightFair 2018

editor

New Vizion™ Two-way Controlled Network Power LED Engines with elitePOE Control System Software Being Introduced in Anticipation of Smart Lighting. Chicago, USA — At LightFair 2018 being held this week at McCormick Place, Fulham will demonstrate its new elitePOE suite of Power over Ethernet (PoE) LED engines and control software. The new PoE family currently […]
Tech

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market to reach USD 1336.0 million by 2025 | CAGR: 11.45 %

New York 4 June 2018, as per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet industry is poised to raise USD 1336.0 million by 2025. The demand for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet is depending upon the increasing inventory management in healthcare infrastructure, especially in […]
Tech

Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Expected to Reach US$ 32,908.2 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 32,908.2 Mn by 2026 on account of exponential growth in supply chain management solutions (software and services) modules. The market is projected to expand at a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *