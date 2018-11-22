Business

Starch Based Plastic Market – Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

Comment(0)

Bio-plastics are obtained from different biomass sources, the most widely is used is starch, which is a natural polymer. Starch based plastic films are made up of starch alone are usually brittle and have low moisture barrier, so they are incorporated with different material. Starch based plastic finds wide applications in petroleum based polymers to create different composite materials which are then processed through extrusion or injection molding using standard machineries.

Among the variety of biodegradable plastic available, starch based plastic account for almost half of the market. Starch based plastics are used in the production of bags for recycling organic waste, hygiene products, packaging materials, in agriculture & biomedical fields. Moreover, starch based plastics are employed in the medical industry owing to its enhanced non-toxicity, biocompatibility, better mechanical properties, and degradation properties as required.

Starch based plastics are environment friendly as they reduce the carbon footprints of traditional resins. Starch based plastic can act as a substitute for petroleum based polymers. The starch based plastic also finds application in agricultural where it is used in mulch films in order to prevent the loss of humus and provide appropriate carbon. Starch based plastics are highly bio degradable that is, it can be used along the compostable polymer without affecting its degradation process.

Request a PDF Brochure with Future Analysis @ 

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49224

With the increasing demand in agricultural industry, as starch based plastic enhances sustainability and lower soil contamination. Rapid growth in the global economy; increase in disposable income are the factors contributing in the growth of bioplastic industry which in turn will increase the starch based plastic market. Also rise in usage in pharmaceutical and medical applications such as in space filling implants, controlled drug release and wound treatments contribute to market growth of starch based plastic.

Starch based plastic have good tensile strength and heat tolerance as compared to its alternatives which drives the demand in the starch based plastic market. Since the bioplastics are used in increasing number of markets such as packaging, consumer electronics, catering products automotive, agriculture and textiles to toys which escalates the starch based plastic market globally.

Related Articles
Business

Europe Medium Speed Large Generators Market, Led by Wartsila, to Witness 9% CAGR through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Europe Medium Speed Large Generators Market Research Report By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023”, the medium speed large generators market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2018-2023, owing to increasing peak power demand as well as the region’s per capita electricity […]
Business

Benchmark Minerals Convened Professionals, Investors for “Lithium Breakfast Briefing 2018”

The price data collection and assessment of Benchmark Minerals’ company event covered domestic Chinese price trends, lithium forecast to 2025 and unveiled a live demo of its online price database, among other activities. [Newport Beach, 09/18/2018] – Benchmark Minerals recently held the “Lithium Breakfast Briefing 2018” on June 26. The event served as a platform that […]
Business

Connected Living Room Market: Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2024

editor

There are several factors which has influenced the growing popularity of the connected living room, transforming the living room into a digital entertainment hub. Shift towards digitization, storage of media, sharing and receiving data over the internet and interconnected devices through internet has influenced the transformation of the connected living room. Connected living room is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *