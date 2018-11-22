Tech

Software Development Costs: Understanding the different pricing models

Comment(0)

Determining the Software development costs is often seen as a herculean task.It is difficult to determine the exact software development cost as there are many variables involved in the calculation of the cost estimate. Some of these variables involve design methodology, technological expertise, project duration, the complexity of the project, platform or technology used, risk assessments. In order to increase the accuracy of software development costs estimate, it is important to analyse the entire SDLC.

Here are some important Software development pricing models:

Fixed price model: Fixed price model is suitable for projects with a limited or small scope. Here the software development costs and time frame are specified before the commencement of the project. It is difficult to make any alterations in the project plan afterwards. This type of pricing model is mainly adopted by companies that follow waterfall methodology.

Time and Material model: Time and material software pricing model are more appropriate for long-term development projects. This model provides the flexibility to make any changes in scope, features and delivery plans as and when required at any stage of project implementation. Time and Material pricing model is usually used by companies that use Agile development methodology.

Dedicated team model: In dedicated team model, an outsourced company provides skilled and dedicated experts depending upon the project requirements. Here the software development costs are decided on the basis of the level of expertise, domain knowledge, number of dedicated resources required for the project and their hourly or monthly rates.

Suma Soft is an ISO 9001:2015 certified custom software development company providing high-quality software to clients from different industries at affordable software development costs. Our dedicated team has expertise in various technologies such as Java, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, .NET and many others. Read more -https://www.sumasoft.com/Software-Development-Costs/

Related Articles
Tech

INICnetTM technology simplifies automotive infotainment networking with support for Ethernet, audio and video over a single cable

INICnet coexists with automotive Ethernet, efficiently linking IP-based communication across vehicle domains 19 November 2018, New Delhi, [NASDAQ: MCHP] — With the addition of mobile services, cross-domain communication and autonomous driving applications to in-vehicle networking, infotainment systems require a more flexible solution for transporting packet, stream and control content. Existing implementations are either costly and […]
Tech

Surface Computing Set for Huge Growth in the Near Future

According to the new market research report “Surface Computing Market by Type (Flat and Curved Display), by Vision (Two and Three Dimensional), by Application, (Automotive, Education, Entertainment, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, the surface computing market is estimated to reach $26.2 Billion by 2020, at […]
Tech

PDF Checkpoint 1.8.5 Improves Color Conversion Handling

editor

Zevrix Solutions announces PDF Checkpoint 1.8.5, a maintenance update to company’s PDF preflight and conversion solution. Remarkably fast, PDF Checkpoint automatically preflights, exports as images, splits and optimizes Adobe PDF files. The helps users eliminate costly mistakes and optimize PDF documents for print, web and mobile devices. The new version improves handling of installed ICC […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *