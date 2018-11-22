Self Driving Car Market | Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Report 2018 to 2025

The Self Driving Car Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2019-2025. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of leading key players along with industry demand, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview in the global market of self driving car.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the self driving car market include AB Volvo, Audi AG, AutoNOMOS Labs, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI), Ford Motor Company, Google, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation., and Volkswagen. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of automation in cars and other vehicles is driving the market growth. Increasing number of death in car accidents leading to growing concern regarding safety is further fueling the market growth. Also, rising R&D for development of technologically advanced vehicles is likely to push the market growth upwards in following years. However, lack of advanced infrastructure coupled with high cost of self driving technology is projected to restrain the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of self driving car.

Market Segmentation

The broad self driving car market has been sub-grouped into component. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Component

• Radar Sensor

• Video Cameras

• LiDAR Sensor

• Ultrasound Sensor

• Central Computing System

• GPS Navigation System

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for self driving car in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

