Education

Riyadh Open Day – UK University Program

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursuing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
08 December 2018
Via Skype or Telephone
Time: Throughout the week – prior appointment required

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register , click here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-riyadh
Alternatively, speak to a consultant directlyby requesting a call back.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

