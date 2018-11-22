Business

Purebuds reinvents the earbuds space with new Purebuds Earphones, Special Bass Edition, Metal Earphones

Purebuds introduce an innovative listening experience revolutionizing the earbuds space with real metal earphones, high quality audio, custom audio tips, and sound isolation technology.

Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, NC – Purebuds today introduced Purebuds Earphones Special Bass Edition, Metal Earphones, an innovative real aluminum alloy metallic earbud system that uses design, technology, and product features to reinvent how we listen to music, make phone calls, enjoy video and movies, play games and interact with audio, providing a listening experience not possible before. Purebuds eliminate the low quality experience of normal earbuds that break easily and sound poor, by giving real metal earbuds acoustically designed for bass enhancement and custom audio tips to feel the music with special effects like surround sound and full-range audio EQ. In addition, noise cancellation technology on included sound module to enjoy crystal clear phone calls. The included sound module on the cord also allows you to easily play and pause your music, answer phone calls, and lower or raise the volume. The Purebuds Earphones revolutionary experience is enabled by the metal earbud design, custom audio tips, and sound module allowing Purebuds to deliver high-quality audio and industry-leading durability in a wired earbud system. Purebuds are available now in time for the holidays.

“Purebuds are the first earbuds to deliver a breakthrough wired audio experience featuring real metal earbuds designed with the right acoustics for base enhancement to feel the music plus enjoy custom audio tips to personalize the listening experience. They deliver innovative features including high quality sound with finely tuned EQ, excellent life span with the triple woven cord protection system, and easy control of the audio plus advanced noise cancellation technology with included sound module,” said Keith Washo, Purebuds’s CEO. “Purebuds are simple and magical to use, with no batteries or wireless complications, and let you access all your music, audio, and phone calls from your sound control module on the cord. We can’t wait for users to try them with all their smartphones and devices for listening to audio.”

Purebuds Feature/Benefits Include:
*Real aluminium alloy metal earphones with bass boosting enhancement built into the earphones plus custom audio tips to personalize your listening experience for music, movies, gaming, and phone calls for premium listening experiences
*Advanced built in noise cancelling technology and sound isolation tech to hear phone calls crystal clear
*Sleek slim sound module on cord to easily answer phone calls, pause and play music with one touch of a button, and increase or lower volume from embedded slider on sound module
*Custom audio tips to personalize your listening experience with three tips for bass boost, surround sound, and full range audio.
*Real metallic aluminium alloy earbuds plus real metal silver based headphone tip for great connectivity to all your devices to deliver highest audio signal for pure music, pure sound.
*Super strong audio cord for extra durability with triple woven cord protection system and cord shielded by high grade overlay for ultimate earphone portability

The new Purebuds Earphones including genuine leather pouch accessory will be available for $29.99 (US) from PurebudsRevolution.com this November.

Purebuds Earphones will reinvent the earbud experience. Join the revolution, PurebudsRevolution.com

