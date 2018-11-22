Philipps Healthcare – Middle East and Africa Medical Image Analysis Software market.

Recent Developments:

The 12-week ‘AI in Healthcare for Radiology, Ultrasound and Oncology’ programme will give 19 AI start-up companies access to Philips’ health technology expertise and its ecosystem of knowledge partners. The programme focuses on the application of AI-based clinical decision support tools, such as image interpretation, analysis and integration and workflow tools, such as intelligent treatment plans for radiology, ultrasound and oncology. “The Indian Start-up ecosystem is demonstrating an increasing trend of applications based on deep learning and AI in the healthcare domain. Philips is engaging with entrepreneurs who are developing AI-enabled solutions for improving clinical and operational outcomes,” Srinivas Prasad, CEO, Philips Innovation Campus-Bangalore, said in a statement.

September 19, 2018, Blue Willow Systems Population Health Management a US-based developer of a next-generation, cloud-based senior living community resident safety platform.

August 29, 2018, Xhale Assurance Inc Monitoring & Analytics a US-based scale-up company developing and commercializing next-generation sensor technologies.

June 13, 2018, Remote Diagnostic Technologies Therapeutic Care A UK-based leading innovator of advanced solutions for the pre-hospital market providing monitoring, cardiac therapy and data management.

Market Trends:

Market Data Forecast has released a report on the Middle East and Africa Medical Image Analysis Software market; holographic displays segment holds the major share in the market due to the emergence of holography as a useful technology in representing abnormal 3D structures. Medical imaging segment is expected to grow by leaps due to growth in the applications of holography in the medical field and rising adoption of holography in medical and biomedical research.

Middle East and Africa Medical Image Analysis Software Market was worth USD 0.21 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.11%, to reach USD 0.29 billion by 2023.

This market is extremely disjointed with numerous big and developing players operating in the business. The other major companies dominating the Medical Image Analysis Software market in this region are Agfa HealthCare, Medviso AB, Aquilab, Bruker Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A, GE Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Inc., Xinapse Systems Ltd., MIM Software Inc., Claron Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

