Natasha Suri shifts from town to suburbs

Gorgeous Natasha Suri who will be seen in upcoming Bollywood film ‘Aadat’ next and was last seen on the Amazon Prime web-series ‘Inside Edge’ has recently her base from Worli in Mumbai to Andheri in suburbs.

Former Miss India Natasha has moved into a plush locality of Andheri. Natasha was born in Worli in Mumbai and has stayed there all her life. But now, after a very long time, she has shifted base to the suburbs.

Natasha stated that she is glad that she finally moved in the hub of the film industry. “I am staying here in suburbs in a lovely apartment and it now takes me only a few minutes to reach work meetings and shoot locations, unlike earlier when it would take me hours to reach a meeting venue from town. But I am still a townie at heart.”

