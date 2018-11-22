Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Stands as An Example for Executing Corporate Approach To Humanitarian Crises

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – The managers of the ABG Group of Companies under the leadership of Mr. Khaled Al Badie issued an invitation to the Pearl Rotana Hotel Abu Dhabi to host a presentation of the mission of UniRef to provide university education to the refugees in the Emirati-Jordanian Camp.

At the conference, the co-founders of UniRef Mr. Bryan Wood and Mrs. Yvelyne expressed their gratitude to the contribution made by Mr. Khaled towards organizing this conference. They also thanked him for providing financial support for this great endeavor.

This endeavor from the Al Badie Group stands as an excellent example of the proper corporate approach to the humanitarian crises. At the conference, there was a detailed introduction to the UniRef University Education and the method in which the program can provide access to higher education to hundreds of refugees in the camp with the help of competent personnel and cutting-edge technology.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
In addition to making great contributions to the growth of his own organization, Mr. Khaled Al Badie has played a major role in the development of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates as a whole. His good works are expected to continue for long.







