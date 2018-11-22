Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Holds Responsible Positions in ABG To Contribute To Organizational Growth

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – Some groups flourish mainly because of the great expertise and knowledge of the management team. When it comes to ABG, this is a great name in the business arena in Dubai and in the entire United Arab Emirates. It will not be an overstatement to say that Mr. Khaled Al Badie has played a major role in this height of the organization.

In addition to being the CEO and Vice President of the group presently, Mr. Al Badie is also the managing director of four establishments that are part of the ABG. The four establishments include North and South Trading establishments, North property management establishment and the Al Badie Travel Agency.

Apart from these positions, he is also the CFO of ABG and Chair of the Project Owners Committee and Finance & Investment Committee of the ABG. He is also on the chair of the investment committee of the Al Ain Al Ahila Insurance Company, which is the sister concern of Al Badie Group. Even, he holds the vice chairman position in this insurance company.

With these key positions in different branches of ABG, he has taken the organization to new heights.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
To get the strong foundation to play key roles in the development of ABG, Mr. Khaled did his MSF in financial management from George Washington University after a BA Dual major.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/2017/09/27/about-khaled-al-badie/

Media Contact:
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Dental Sedation at Care Dental Platinum – A Solution for Nervous Patients

Being nervous to see the dentist is more commonplace than most people think. At Care Dental Platinum the dentist will do their best to ensure that anxious patients receive the highest standard of care. [Hammersmith, 03/09/2018] While there are many valid reasons for a patient to feel anxiety at the prospect of visiting the dentist, living […]
Uncategorized

Pesticides Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

Pesticides are chemicals that are used to control, destroy, and prevent the growth of pests and unwanted species of plants and animals. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are collectively known as pesticides. Pesticides act as growth regulators in plants, defoliant for trees and plants, desiccant for fleas, prevents thinning of fruit. Moreover, they prevent the premature […]
Uncategorized

Learn more about the bluegrass cello

editor

There are some fantastic artists that are promoting themselves on the web these days. They are truly worthy the attention of the masses and it’s a pity that many of these great people cannot make a fortune on the arts that they have been practicing for such a long time. Having music studies is like […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *