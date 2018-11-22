Mr. Khaled Al Badie Extends Financial Help to Offer University Education To Jordanian Camp Refugees

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – With the financial aid from Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the CEO of the ABG, it became possible for the UniRef to provide higher education to more than 75000 refugees in Jordan. This initiative was between SIHO, Isra University and Jordan Red Crescent, while the financial part was taken care by ABG.

The curriculum for this higher education has been designed by ISRA University is Arabic and it is adaptable to the requirements of young refugees in the Jordanian-Emirati camp in Jordan.

The representative of UniRef thanked the VP of the Al Badie Group for the great financial contribution at a conference held for launching this program, where a number of great personalities were present. Due to the international background of the project, the teaching is done using state-of-the-art techniques under the direct supervision of the instructors and university professors.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Al Badie himself has a great educational background that helps a lot for this business. With such a background, he decided that the refugees should also get the right kind of education to support them for their future. With this thought, he accepted to take care of the financial expenses associated with the courses to be offered to refugees.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/2018/06/06/the-emirati-jordanian-refugee-camp-to-make-university-education-available-to-its-residents/

Media Contact:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

