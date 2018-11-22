Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie, CEO of Al Badie Group, Plans Real Estate Expansion in Other Countries

Comment(0)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (November 22, 2018) – The prestigious Al Badie Group or ABG is an important organization that has been there since the very beginning of UAE, and has played a vital role in shaping up its fortunes. It has been involved with real estate operations in the country from its very inception. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the CEO of the group, is planning an expansion of ABG into other countries – especially those with growing economies such as India.

At present, Al Badie is in talks with several financial institutions in UAE that operate in India, for financing the operations of the agency in India. His group is looking for joint venture (JV) partners for its real estate operations in the country. He has said that his company wants an equal joint venture partnership and likes to sign a deal with partners having sound track record and wide experience. There is no requirement for the joint venture partners to be big names.

Badie has revealed that his group wants to construct commercial and residential projects in India, as well as hotels. However, he said the locations for the projects are yet to be finalized. He said that talking about the locations is impossible, as everything is still at a premature stage.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie
Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie, the VP and CEO of the eminent Al Badie Group, takes important decisions and is a vital force of the organization. He holds important positions in ABG and many of its sister concerns.

For further information, kindly visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/khaled-al-badie.

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

VitrA unveils its prestigious Metropole Series

editor

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces its high tech & trendy bathroom furniture- Metropole. The new line of VitrA, is designed to add value to architecture. It is the natural allure of elegant simplicity. Prestigious Metropole series by the award winning design group NOA adds to its […]
Uncategorized

Global Indian Solutions to address the $900 bn NRI assets market in India To reach out to one million NRIs in the first phase by 2021, with focus on United States, UK, Singapore & Middle East Launches India’s 1st Integrated Solution platform for Global Indians

New Delhi, September 18, 2018: NRI Banking veteran, Chavvii Prabakar and financial services and estate planning specialist, Shammi Khanna announced the launch of India’s first integrated Solution platform for NRIs under their brand Global Indian Solutions. Global Indians comprise Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Returning […]
Uncategorized

Opaque Polymers Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

Opaque polymers are pigments with hollow spheres. They are opaque. Opaque polymers are specially engineered for usage in paints and coatings in order to improve the latter’s hiding properties and whiteness. Usage of opaque polymers in paints and coatings formulations help improve the optical properties of paint formulations. Opaque polymers consist of emulsions in the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *