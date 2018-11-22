Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2015- 2025

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor characterized by uncontrolled growth of cell tissues in the lung. Itis the second most commonly diagnosed and has the highest mortality rate of all cancers in both men and women. American Lung Association has estimated that around 224,210new cases were diagnosed with lung cancer in the American region that accounts for approximately 13% of all the cancer cases diagnosed. Thus, with the rise in incidence rate of lung cancer, the demand for therapeutics is also expected to grow during the study period.

Based on the cancer cell types, lung cancer is broadly segmented as small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC segment accounts for approximately 80 to 90% of all lung cancers. Based on the cell shape and size, NSCLC is further divided to three subtypes, they are adenocarcinoma,large-cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. These NSCLC’s are primarily treated with the surgeries, at the same time chemotherapy is increasingly used for both pre-operative and post-operative treatment of the patients.

The treatment options available for the NSCLC includesurgery, radiation therapy andchemotherapy. As per the American Cancer Society, it was estimated that in the United States approximately 195,000 peopleare suffering from NSCLC every year and the number of deaths from NSCLC areapproximately 135,000. The top five global brands that are commercially available in the market are Avastin, Tarceva, Alimta, Gemzar and Taxotere. Thus, all the above mentioned factors collectively drive the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

The global lung cancer therapeutics market can be segmented as follows:

By Drugs

Hycamtin

Taxotere

Gemzar

Alimta

Iressa

Avastin

Tarceva

Pipeline Drugs

Xalkori

Afatinib

Dacomitinib

ARQ 197

Talactoferrin

Increasing incidences of lung cancer due to rising smoking population is one of the major factors driving the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market. The risk of lung cancer is tenfold higher in smokers as compared to non-smokers. In addition, launch of premium priced drugs, new innovative radiation therapies coupled with rising incidences of NSCLC are the major driving factors for the growth of lung cancer therapeutics market. However, genericization of the major drugs might restrict the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominates the global lung cancer therapeutics market. According to Lung Disease Research Funding, approximately 75,000 people in the U.S. die because of lung injury every year. The United States is the largest market for NSCLC owing to the high incidence rate, rise in aging population. In addition, with advent of new treatment therapies such as targeted drug therapy, stereotacticsare aiding patient population. Europe accounts to be the largest market after North America.While, Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, South East Asia are the emerging regions for the global lung cancer therapeutics market due to high prevalence of this diseasecoupled with increasing healthcare awareness.

Players are adopting various strategies to expand their product portfolio and increase its geographical presence. New product development, agreements and collaborations and acquisitions are some of the important strategies adopted by the players in the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

The prominent leading players of this market include AstrazenecaPlc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmitKline, Hoffman-La Roche, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc.,Sanofi-Aventis, among others.