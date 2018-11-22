Uncategorized

Khaled Al Badie – The Person with Great Personal Characteristics Besides Professional Knowledge

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – Of course, professional knowledge is important for any individual to grow and any businessman to take his organization towards growth. But personal characteristics are equally important. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the VP and the CEO of the ABG stand as an excellent example for his strong character.

Mr. Khaled strongly believes in the private sector and its unlimited capabilities. He very well knows that the private sector can play a major role in the development of not just the local region, but also in the development of the nation as a whole.

With this knowledge, he has contributed a great share to the development of the Al Badie Group by holding many key positions in the organizations. By doing so, he has indirectly and even directly contributed in many ways towards the development of the entire United Arab Emirates.

With his great personal character, Mr. Khaled rightly values the participation and emancipation of women in the development of the modern society in the United Arab Emirates. He is always keen to provide all the essential support women require to take part in the industry and trade.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Due to his great knowledge, Mr. Khaled in addition to being associated with the Al Badie Group is also on the board for many organizations in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/khaled-al-badie-characteristics-abilities/

Media Contact:
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
###

