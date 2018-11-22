Khaled Al Badie – The Eminent Person Holding Many Responsible Positions in ABG

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – Khaled Al Badie, the CEO and the Vice President of the ABG, which is a popular name in the business arena has played a major role in the ABG Group’s growth. It is during his tenure; the organization has got into different business arenas.

Before he got into the Al Badie Group, he has worked in the banking sector. He has held many key positions in the Abu Dhabi National Bank. Some of the positions he held in the Abu Dhabi National Bank include Head of the Asset Management Group, Deputy General Manager of the Investment Banking Division and the Secretary of the Board of Directors.

At the Private Sector Level, particularly in the ABG, he became part of the group and began playing an active role in the early stages of his career. Before he achieved the highest managerial levels, he has developed through all the respective levels of professions.

At present, he is the Vice President of the Al Badie Group and not just because of his own professional experience, but also, he is supported by a selected number of highly qualified professionals in his organization.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

In addition to being the CEO and the Vice President of the ABG, he also holds many other positions in this organization.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/about-khaled-al-badie/

Media Contact:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

###