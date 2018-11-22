Uncategorized

Khaled Al Badie – The Eminent Person Holding Many Responsible Positions in ABG

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (November 22, 2018) – Khaled Al Badie, the CEO and the Vice President of the ABG, which is a popular name in the business arena has played a major role in the ABG Group’s growth. It is during his tenure; the organization has got into different business arenas.

Before he got into the Al Badie Group, he has worked in the banking sector. He has held many key positions in the Abu Dhabi National Bank. Some of the positions he held in the Abu Dhabi National Bank include Head of the Asset Management Group, Deputy General Manager of the Investment Banking Division and the Secretary of the Board of Directors.

At the Private Sector Level, particularly in the ABG, he became part of the group and began playing an active role in the early stages of his career. Before he achieved the highest managerial levels, he has developed through all the respective levels of professions.

At present, he is the Vice President of the Al Badie Group and not just because of his own professional experience, but also, he is supported by a selected number of highly qualified professionals in his organization.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
In addition to being the CEO and the Vice President of the ABG, he also holds many other positions in this organization.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.wordpress.com/about-khaled-al-badie/

Media Contact:
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Users Can Find Product Keys for Installed Programs from KeyGetter

Huntley, IL (August 15, 2018) – Most computer program users know the importance of product keys. So, when they lose the keys, they are highly frustrated. They need not have to worry anymore. They can find product keys for installed programs from KeyGetter. The good thing about KeyGetter platform is that it allows users to […]
Uncategorized

Global Miticides Market 2018 Latest Trends, Status and Outlook Report

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a Miticides Market Research Report, By Type, Application and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024. Mites are among the most problematic arthropod pests causing severe damages to agricultural plants. Miticides, also known acaricide, is a chemical substance used to control mites, which are not vulnerable […]
Uncategorized

Firearm Dealer & Weapons You Need

Looking for the trusted arms dealer, American Tactical M4 Rifle 22lr at the best price? Look no further if you are, trust the 30.06 Military Surplus Ammo in Lebanon at SOG International Inc! As one of world best online gun dealers, our professionals will provide you the highest quality services and products. SOG International Inc […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *