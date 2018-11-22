Business

Isuzu Motors India opens a new Regional Training Centre in New Delhi

Comment(0)

Keeping ‘customer delight’ as the core of service operations, Isuzu Motors India inaugurated a new ‘Regional Training Centre’ in New Delhi, today. Located at Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, the new training centre will impart world-class comprehensive training to the service personnel including service managers, advisors and technicians of growing ISUZU dealer partners in the North and other neighbouring regions. The new training centre adds to the existing facility already operational in Chennai, since 2014. The facility was inaugurated by the top management of Isuzu Motors India in the presence of a few dealer partners and staff.

The new regional training centre will offer specialised training to ISUZU dealer technicians on various technical knowledge on ISUZU vehicles, service aspects apart from skill enhancement. The modules, comprising class-room and practical training in live work-bays, will comprehensively cover areas from periodic maintenance to advanced level of drivetrain management. The training centre can impart training to 15-20 dealer personnel per batch and the training will be handled by dedicated ISUZU authorised service trainers.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India said, “Training and Development has always been at the core of ISUZU operations. Being a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles globally, ISUZU believes training dealer technicians is one of the key pillars of providing higher service quality and ensuring customer delight. We are committed to offering the ‘right products and services’ in India as well and this training centre will further enhance the skill and competence in the service domain.”

Notably, dealer technicians who had undergone ‘ISUZU Certified Technician’ (ICT) course, secured the 10th position in the recently concluded ‘I-1Grand Prix World Technical Competition’ held in Bangkok in the month of September 2018. Team India is one amongst 24 countries which had participated in the highly recognised ISUZU global competition.

Related Articles
Business

The Benefits of an Outdoor Pool

Why need to you have a pool? Having a pool at home is arguably the ultimate in luxury. Not just do they generate a beautifully visual function for your landscape, however they can also present hours of entertainment for the entire family. An array of styles enable several home owners to involve an outdoor pool […]
Business

Dredging Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2022

Growing reliance on seaborne trade, strengthening international trade, and positive outlook of the cruise industry are prominent influencers responsible for the growth of the dredging market. Given that intense use of ports has led to an emerging need of dredging services for the harbor deepening as well as land reclamation activities. As the size of […]
Business

Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Market Research Report 2025 by Status and Outlook for Major Applications and Future Trends

17th September, 2018- In the recent years, Organ Transplantation has rapidly advanced as a therapeutic interpolation that is lifesaving as well as greatly funds to a better quality of life to organ beneficiaries. The rapid development has been made possible due to extreme growth in the immunosuppressive stock. However, the side effects of these drugs […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *