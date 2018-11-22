In-Building Wireless Market worth $16.71 Billion in 2020

The report “In-Building Wireless Market by System Components (Antennas, Cabling, DAS, Repeaters, Small Cells), Business Models (Carrier, Enterprise, Host), Building Size (Large & Medium, Small), Building Type, End Users, & Regions – Global Forecast to 2020”, The in-building wireless market to grow from $4.83 billion in 2015 to $16.71 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

The in-building wireless research is a comprehensive study of the global market for in-building wireless market solutions. The report estimates the market size and trends for in-building wireless in the following submarkets:

On the basis by Solutions:

• System Components

• Services

On the basis by System Components:

• Antennas

• Cabling

• Distributed Antenna System

• Repeaters

• Small Cells

On the basis by Business Models:

• Carrier

• Enterprise

• Host

On the basis by End Users:

• Commercials

• Government

• Hospitals

• Industrial

• Institutions

• Retail

On the basis by Business Type:

• Existing

• New

On the basis by Building Size:

• Large and medium

• Small

On the basis by Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customization:

• Product Matrix and detailed analysis of products and services of major players

• Regional breakdown into country-level in-building wireless markets

• U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Australia, U.K., Germany, France, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa

• Detailed profiling and analysis of additional market players

Mobile communications help in connecting people to work and entertainment but the structure of buildings can block the signals from reaching the mobile subscribers present in the building. To address this issue, the in-building wireless solutions enable the use of mobile devices and wireless building system devices inside the buildings. In-building wireless market solutions help in managing a large number of mobile subscribers and allow information communication. These solutions are being adopted by the organizations to address the growing mobile subscriber base and continuous on-connectivity. Deploying the in-building wireless solutions help the organizations deal with various factors such as coverage, capacity, quality, scalability, and security. The in-building wireless solutions address the need of communication between two or more entities and hence, enhance the individual productivity.

The market for in-building wireless solutions is gaining traction with an increase in the dependency on mobile data to address the need of connectivity and mobile devices becoming the preferred means of communication. In-building wireless is more than the extension of the cellular macro network; it is the basis for the reliable delivery of services and continuous communication within a building or campus that improves individual performance and ensures public safety. It uses a set of networks, products, and services to provide a reliable and seamless indoor coverage. Strict government regulations have made the traditional way to enhance the network capacity obsolete. With its wireless solutions, a mobile environment can offer reliable communication infrastructure. The demand for in-building solutions is increasing with the adoption of project-oriented business culture by the enterprises and changes in the usage patterns of communication devices.

In-building wireless solutions address the need for pervasive coverage and enhanced quality of service in terms of availability, capacity, and consistency. The demand for in-building wireless solutions is increasing as businesses realize the impact of pervasive coverage and effective communication environment on individuals’ productivity. While organizations look forward to availing better prices with multi operators, the in-building wireless solution providers are designing systems with robust capabilities to extend support for dedicated capacity and reduced radiations.

MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the in-building wireless market on the basis of solutions, system components, business models, end users, building types, building size, and regions. The market is segmented by type of system components: antennas, cabling, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), repeaters, and small cells; by type of business model: carrier, enterprise, and host; by type of end users: commercial, government, hospitals, hospitality, industrial, institutions, and retail. The in-building wireless market is also segmented by type of building type: existing and new; by type of building size: large and medium, and small; and by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

The in-building wireless market research report consists of the future market trends of in-building solutions. The report focuses on the analyzing global trends, future growth, key drivers, opportunities, and challenges in the in-building wireless market. The in-building wireless market report provides key insights on the market dynamics, adoption trends, competitive landscape, and end-user analysis in the market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the in-building wireless market to grow from $4.83 Billion in 2015 to $16.71 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution, while APAC is expected to experience increased market traction during the forecast period.

Browse 98 market tables and 76 figures spread through 167 pages and an in-depth TOC on “In-Building Wireless Market by System Components (Antennas, Cabling, DAS, Repeaters, Small Cells), Business Models (Carrier, Enterprise, Host), Building Size (Large & Medium, Small), Building Type, End Users, & Regions – Global Forecast to 2020”

