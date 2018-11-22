Health and Wellness

How IHHC`s Geriatric Care Program helps to keep elders safe from preventable falls.

A year ago, Amuthavalli (73) suffered a fall in her home, in Chennai. “I was just lying there, hurting,” she recalls, feeling dizzy and in pain. And, she’s not alone. Reports say that each year one in three adults, 65 and older, fall due to lack of balance and strength, poor eyesight and myriad other reasons, including osteoporosis and the after effects of medications. In her hour of need, Amuthavalli got help through IHHC`s in-home Geriatric Care Program. “They are very useful and I’m a lot stronger now,” she says.

IHHC`s Geriatric Care Program incorporates best practices for fall reduction, fall prevention, home environment safety assessment, home modifications and an individualized home-based exercise program. Among older adults, falls are the most common cause of hospital admissions and the leading cause of death from injury because as one ages, the body goes through subtle changes, and muscles are not as quick to react or support. Falls can cause moderate to severe injuries, from lacerations and bone fractures to severe head trauma, and increases the risk of death.

The Geriatric Care Program from IHHC can help you, and your loved ones, reduce the risk of falls at home, making your home safer. The fall-prevention program helps older adults assess the safety of their homes, while increasing their balance and mobility with basic strengthening exercises.

About IHHC
The pioneers in providing home health care in India, IHHC offers affordable health care in the comfort of a patient’s own home. Founded and managed by a proven and professional team of health care experts, IHHC has established a strong base with over 600 referral partners, building strategic relationships with many of the major hospital groups and the medical community. India Home Health Care (IHHC), a partner of BAYADA Home Health Care, is committed to helping you care for the health and well-being of your loved ones. Providing quality healthcare services to clients in their own homes since 2009, today IHHC serves hundreds of people monthly, through state-of-the-art clinical processes and services, with the focus on the individual.
For more information about the IHHC`s Geriatric Care Program, visit their website: www.indiahomehealthcare.com

