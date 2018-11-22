Heterogeneous network Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global heterogeneous network market is expected to reach approximately USD 34 Billion by the end of 2023 with 15 % CAGR during the forecasted period from 2017 – 2023. The market for global heterogeneous network is segmented on the basis of deployment, component, technology, end users and by region. The factors that drive the growth of heterogeneous network market is the increased number of mobile broadband data subscribers and limited resources

Market Scenario:

A heterogeneous network is termed as a network of computer and other devices connected with each other, across different operating systems and protocols. The mobile data operators cope with the challenge of limited resources by increasing the capacity of radio spectrum, adding different multi-level antenna techniques and implementing more efficient coding techniques. Acknowledging the exponential growth, the market perceives currently and gauging the potential the market holds to grow in the forthcoming years

The Global Heterogeneous Network Market has been segmented into deployment, components, technology, end user and region. The global heterogeneous network market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period and the factors that drive the market growth is the increased usage of mobile phones for mobile data communication

The proliferation of cloud-based services is driving the market growth, witnessing huge uptake by the growing number of enterprises. Also the huge penetration of smart mobile devices and connecting workforce solutions are the major factors that propel the global Heterogeneous Network market. Augmented uptake of BYOD policy in organizations, along with the rising demand for high-speed data services, is further fuelling the market growth.

HetNet are proving helpful to mobile operators, enabling novel network deployment models and thus provide a high quality experience for customers. The adoption of small cells carrier and Wi-Fi in the telecom industry is growing phenomenally. Telecom sector attributes to the major driving force to the market growth of HetNets, with the increasing mobile data traffic, cost reduction through mobile data offload and an insufficient spectrum. It is also useful in accommodating the growing requirement for spectral efficiency and hot-spot distribution.

On the other hand, the interference issues are anticipated to cause hurdles in the market growth during the review period. Nevertheless, the market will witness a huge increase in the investments for infrastructure as Mobile Data Traffic Grows, which will provide impetus to the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The Heterogeneous Network Market can be segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Deployments: Cells in Hotspot, Macro Pico, Macro Femto and Macro & Small Cell.

By Components: Macro Base Station, Small Cells, Distributed Antenna System, Wi-Fi Access Point.

By Technologies: Enhanced Intercell Interface Coordination (eICIC), LTE WAN, and Cloud RAN (C – RAN).

By Industry Vertical: Telecommunication, Commercial, Residential, Transportation, Government, Others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Geographical Analysis:

North America region being a hub for numerous enterprises and early adopter of innovative technology offers a favorable platform to the Heterogeneous Network to evolve significantly. Resultantly, the market perceives a higher growth in terms of advancements in technology, development process, operations, and industrial infrastructure. The presence of major market players, rising mobile workforce and increase in demand for high-speed data services are also some of the key factors, driving the market in this region.

Asia – Pacific is following the lead because of the market proliferation of mobile communications and internet penetration from mobile devices for data downloading such as audio and video files increasing the mobile broadband traffic. Increasing opportunities in emerging countries, their adoption of cloud services and inclination to the automation are also one of the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Growing numbers of prominent players continually innovating, present cost-effective solutions, which in turn, drive the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The market is fiercely competitive and fragmented. Several big and small organizations and the new entrants adorn the competitive landscape. Through constant innovation, these leaders seek the market expansion increasingly.

Increasing investments in research and development and various strategic mergers and acquisitions remain the key strategies of these players. Major players are investing in internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of HetNet try to invest more in the research and development of technologies and thus, try to create a revenue pocket for themselves.

The rising government funding motivates the key companies to develop new technology that matches the changing trends and needs across enterprises. These players possess state of the art R&D labs and strong sales and distribution network that has helped them to gain the leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis on branding-oriented efforts has been observed among the vendors.

Key Players:

Nokia Networks (Finland),

Airhop Communications Inc. (US),

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea),

NEC Corporation (Japan),

Texas Instruments Inc. (US),

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (US),

Ceragon Networks Ltd (Israel),

IP access Limited (UK),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland),

CommScope Inc. (US)

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

June 25, 2018 – M1 Limited (Singapore), a mobile carrier (telecom handling) company announced its partnership with Nokia for conducting a test 5G small cells by Dec.2018. The trial is to take place through M1’s 4.5G NB-IoT (narrowband Internet of Things) heterogeneous network, using Nokia’s Flexi Zone Wi-Fi equipment and small cells.

June 28, 2018 – EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd. (India), a software Product Company launched its new version of its flagship product – Everest IMS 5.0. The update not only invalidates the effort of managing numerous devices and critical IT components in a heterogeneous network but also using a unified dashboard, minimizes network downtime.

Browse Full Report PR @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/heterogeneous-network-market

