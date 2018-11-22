Business

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 22, 2018: About Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films

TPU is a class of polyurethane plastics formed by the polyaddition reaction between a diisocyanate and one or more long- or short-chain diols. TPU films exhibit excellent toughness, flexibility, and abrasion resistance. They are used in numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • 3M
  • AVERY DENNISON
  • BASF
  • Covestro
  • Huntsman International
  • PAR Group

Market driver

  • Rising number of wind mill installations
Market challenge

  • Stringent regulations on automobile manufacturing
Market trend

  • Increasing use of thermoplastics in the aerospace industry
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

