Global Functional Water Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 22, 2018: About Functional Water

Functional water is bottled drinking water enhanced with special ingredients like herbs or antioxidants to provide additional health benefits.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global functional water market to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional water market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Functional Water Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Danone
  • Nestle
  • New York Spring Water
  • PepsiCo
  • THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Market driver

  • Increasing demand for functional beverages
Market challenge

  • Availability of low-cost alternative drinks
Market trend

  • Rising interest in functional water with herbal ingredients
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

