Global Cultured Dairy Products Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022

November 22, 2018: About Cultured Dairy Products

Cultured dairy products are also referred to as fermented milk products and cultured milk products. These are dairy products that are fermented with lactic acid bacteria (like lactobacillus, streptococcus, lactococcus, and leuconostoc). In some cases, few non-lactic starters (like bacteria, yeast, and mold) are used along with lactic acid bacteria during manufacturing of specific fermented milk products (like kefir).

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global cultured dairy products market to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cultured dairy products market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Cultured Dairy Products Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • Arla Foods
  • Dean Foods
  • Danone
  • General Mills
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group

Market driver

  • New product launches
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

  • Product recalls
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

  • Growing demand for organic cultured dairy products
  For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

