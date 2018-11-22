Tech

Get Your Website Designed By Centex Technologies

Comment(0)

Dallas, TX/2018: The first place a prospective client looks at for information regarding any product or service is a company’s website. So your website is where a potential client will derive his first impression from. Needless to say, a website that is professionally designed to look appealing to clients will attract more business. Centex Technologies in Killeen, TX specializes in various web-related services for modern-day businessmen, website designing being one of them.

The company provides technical support to its clients around the world along with a wide range of services related to search engine optimization, website designing and development, internet marketing etc. Their certified staff gives the clients valuable advice and assists them throughout.

Website Designing

Considering that an average web user spends around 10 seconds on a webpage, it is extremely important for a website to be designed to leave a lasting impression on the visitor. They offer custom website design services to create an outstanding design suited to the specific goals and needs of its clients. The company has the potential of catering to a large number of websites in terms of size and budget. It has a well-qualified and thoroughly trained team of designers, developers and project managers to design websites. Following is a list of web-deigning services provided by them:

• Custom web design
• Banner design
• Logo design
• Ecommerce web design
• Flash web design
• CMS skins
• Flash websites
• Mobile application designing
• Graphic design
• Business website design
• Blog design
• Website redesign

Other Services

• Website development
• Software development
• Mobile application development
• Youth Enrolment System
• Custom Application Development
• IT Consulting

Why Choose Them

• Over 12 years of experience in the field.
• Deal with global clientele.
• Strictly adhere to the time frame set for a task at hand.
• Send clients constant updates on the progress of the work.
• Follows a result-oriented approach.

For more information on services provided by Centex Technologies, call at (972) 375-9654. You can also visit 13355 Noel Road Suite # 1100, Dallas, TX 75240 or log on to https://www.centextech.com/

Related Articles
Tech

Ecosmob Announce Launch of Machine Learning Development Services

Machine learning incorporation into business solutions is indispensable given the large chunks of data now available and the need for predictive analysis. Ecosmob offers machine learning solutions for enterprises across the world. Ecosmob, a global VoIP technology leader, announced launch of machine learning development services for enterprises across the world. Speaking on the occasion, the […]
Tech

Best MBA Event Munich

Are you interested in advancing your career or are you ready to take a new career path to change your future? Hear from experts about top-tier MBA and Postgraduate programmes at the world’s top Universites in Europe and the USA. Sign up here: https://mba-postgraduate-abroad-munich.eventbrite.co.nz with the code CRIMSON7 for free tickets! This seminar offers information […]
Tech

HUAWEI B315s-22 4G LTE WiFi Router Review

editor

The Huawei B315s-22 is a 4G router for family use. Like its predecessor Huawei B593s-22, it allows sharing the 4G connection in WIFI with a valid SIM card from a network operator, and of course, the SIM card must has a data plan. Thus, in places where ADSL is of poor quality but 4G is available, it […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *