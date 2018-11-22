Uncategorized

Get the World’s Best HTL’s LED Video Display Today

Comment(0)

Baoan, China, (November 22, 2018) – HTL has unveiled a wide range of outdoor LED displays with exclusive features. These specially designed to be used in outdoor environment and gulp the market of other displays for advertisement. They have categorized the displays according to its usages- LED Traffic Information; LED sports Displays, arcLED Display, LED Advertisement Display and lots more. The most attractive of these displays are that these are manufactured with IP 65 special material which helps them to withstand any strong natural disasters and weather conditions.

Along with these the company also has a plethora of indoor displays also like indoor rental LED display screen, wedding stage, Dancing floor LED screen and others. As it is durable, light-weighted and easy to install, you can prefer this to buy in any case. Most surprisingly, you get amazed by the lighting effects of the dance display which forms various shapes including flowers, water ripples and what’s not! You don’t worry about the power consumption as it saves up to 25% of the electricity. The giant LED display is now used in movie theaters too for offering a wide angle to the spectaculars with High-Definition resolution. These displays can be used in the auditorium, banquette hall and conference room, etc.

About HTL:
HTL Group established on 8th September, 2006. It’s headquarter is in Shenzhan, China. Mostly, they specialize for manufacturing and producing LED display. It is an ISO9001:2008 certified company. They have high quality technical R & D team. They exported their products more than 50 countries, such as Spain, Korea, Italy, Holland, Mexico, etc.

For more information please visit http://www.htlscreen.com

Media Contact:
HTL Group Co. LTD.
Address: Building 1, Deyongija Industrial Zone, Guangqio Road, District- Baoan, Shenzhan city, China
Phone: +86-13714518751
Email: sales@htlscreen.com

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Concrete Fiber Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2024

The concrete fiber market is expected to progress steadily in the coming years. The increasing trend of urbanization and improvement in construction practices are majorly boosting the adoption of concrete fiber. Fiber reinforced concrete involves the use of fibrous material for increasing the structural integrity of the concrete. Fibers include short discrete fibers such as […]
Uncategorized

Automotive Exhaust Systems market detailed in new research report

  A new research publication titled “Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” by Future Market Insights presents critical market acumen on developments, trends, key players, growth drivers and revenue forecasts across important regions. A detailed market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the global market for […]
Uncategorized

Nutritional Works Set To Release Amazing New Products

Leading natural supplement company Nutritional Works is set to release new products that will help people. These products are: Apple Cider Vinegar, Astaxanthin Supplements and Keto Supplements. People interested will get 10% off their first order. Nutritional Works’ Apple Cider Vinegar is a great product. Each capsule contains 500mg of all natural pure organic Apple […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *