Health and Wellness

Gentle Dental Putney- the Safest Oral Care Venue in South-West London

Under ideal circumstances, you must see a dentist at least twice ear for an overall checkup or cleanings even if you don’t have any major issue. A dentist is the one person who will listen to your problem and suggest you some easy home care remedies to keep your oral health fit and maintain a beautiful smile. Choosing the right dentist is very important to get a proper guidance. Gentle Dental Putney is one of the most consoling venues for patients who want to own a healthy oral health. Founded by Dr Etienne Potgieter, an NHS certified dentist in the UK, it has considerable reasons to become Putney residents’ favourite dental clinic.

At their practice, the brand offers a complete range of dental services, from simple fillings, treatments on gum diseases, root canal treatments, dental implants, and veneers to the most modern hi-tech procedures in restorative dentistry, laser and cosmetic dentistry. Also, the brand uses the Cerec system that digitally creates restorations such as crowns and bridges for the patients that in turns help the patients to get their dental works completed in just one visit.

Apart from their extensive services, what makes Gentle Dental Putney a special one is their approach towards the patients. The friendly and helpful team of Dr Potgieter understands that not all patients have the same patience level and cat get anxious than others. The team take extra care for the nervous patients to put them at ease and even don’t hesitate to deploy extra time to them.

Unlike other dental clinics, Gentle Dental Putney does not turn down patients with financial constraints. Even for those who are not registered, or not previous patients, are responded spontaneously during emergencies. Dr Potgieter is always there to extend his support to the patients along with his efficient team that is proactive round the clock. Gentle Dental Putney also offers 15% discount on surgery based work like implants and fillings and 10% discount on technical based work like crowns, cosmetic work, teeth whitening, etc.

