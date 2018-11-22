Tech

Future Electronics Hosted Successful AEU 2018 Supplier Fair in Montreal

Comment(0)

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) November 22, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, hosted their highly-regarded Supplier Fair on Wednesday, November 7th in the ballroom of the Holiday Inn Pointe-Claire.

The Supplier Fair is part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) ’18, Future’s premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers. Future Electronics’ full Advanced Engineering team for the Americas was in attendance, along with the Advanced Engineering staff from Asia excepting China.

The Fair featured booths from over 60 suppliers with product specifics, evaluation tools, and live demos, along with many giveaways and prizes. The Supplier Fair was an excellent opportunity for the more than 150 FAEs to network with key supplier personnel. Sponsorship levels for the annual Supplier Fair include Platinum, Gold, Silver-Plus, Silver, and Bronze.

To learn more about Future Electronics and to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Related Articles
Tech

Maxim’s Powerful Secure Authenticator with ChipDNA Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 28, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the crypto-strong DS28E38 secure authenticator from Maxim Integrated in the latest edition of THE EDGE. The DS28E38 is an ECDSA public key-based that incorporates Maxim’s patented ChipDNA™ PUF technology. ChipDNA technology involves a physically unclonable function (PUF) […]
Tech

Global Handheld Optical Power MeterMarket 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

Handheld Optical Power Meter The 'Global and Southeast Asia Handheld Optical Power Meter Industry, 2013-2023 Market Research Report' is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Handheld Optical Power Meter industry with a focus on the Southeast Asia market. Request For Sample Report: https://www.reportsandmarkets.com/sample-request/global-and-southeast-asia-handheld-optical-power-meter-industry-2018-market-research-report   The report provides key statistics […]
Tech

Future Electronics to Sponsor an NXP Free Technology Day in Boston, Massachusetts

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) September 10, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is sponsoring NXP’s free Technology Day Boston, Massachusetts on September 18, 2018. NXP is a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. NXP Technology Days are one-day in-depth technical training events that develop engineers’ skills across a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *