Lifestyle

Friday Night Live at 1BHK, this time with a touch of AR Rahman!

Comment(0)

Friday Night Live at 1BHK, this time with a touch of AR Rahman!

Gear up for yet another melodious Friday night, to witness ‘Harmony with AR Rahman’s’ Aashima Mahajan along with #BankerBanaSinger Nishant S Gadhok, performing live at 1BHK – Brew House Kitchen on 23rd November, 9:30 pm onwards.

Aashima is an alumna from the AR Rahman School of music, Chennai. She is trained in Western classical (opera) and Indian classical from the same. She has also sung the song ‘Kara Fankara’ from movie OK Janu and has worked with AR Rahman on several projects.

“Music is not just a feeling, it is happiness for me,” says Nishant a corporate professional by day with an alter of a passe singer, always ready to croon, he featured on the top 60 in Sony X Factor- India chapter in the year 2012.

With an unending awe of all notes classical he also specializes in alternatives, fusion, and Bolly. Both Nishant and Aashima have one thing in common i.e. Ajivasan, Suresh Wadkar’s music academy.

So music lovers, we recommend that you pay this cute, pretty restaurant a visit just to enjoy the melody and airy vibe that is hard to find in this city.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

SHUKR’s Islamic Clothing Brings Modest Clothing to the Forefront of Fashion

Feeling fashionable through the summer heat can present problems while keeping cool and comfortable, but SHUKR Islamic Clothing has a variety of solutions that make style a priority. Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the […]
Lifestyle

Pedigree Ski Shop has a Variety of High-Quality Ski Clothing

Pedigree Ski Shop offers a variety of ski clothing, from jackets to pants, that keep skiers warm and look good as they have fun in the snow. [UNITED STATES, 6/20/2018]—Pedigree Ski Shop, together with 44Board, offers an array of high-quality clothing ideal for an individual’s ski trip. The company carries dependable brands such as Arc’Teryx, […]
Lifestyle

A Soiree Filled With Glamour And Beauty.

Delhi recently saw a high voltage event, that was draped in glamour and aesthetics where the forthcoming pageant Global Diva of India was announced as well as a greet and meet soiree was held at Salon HNSP, Ace beauty and makeovers expert Mallika Gambhir hosted the evening. The event had all the makings of a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *