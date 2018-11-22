Uncategorized

Fortnite’s $1 Million Winter Tournament Is on the Way to Fortnite

Comment(0)

Later this month, Epic Games will hold a $1 million Winter Royale Tournament for Fortnite which will open to all players. It is the first time everyone can compete in the game for cash prizes. Here is Everything you need to know about this event. For those who want to buy items in the game, there are some cheap fortnite items for sale on U4GM.

What is the Winter Royale Tournament?

The Winter Royale event is actually an in-game competition open to all players from the North American and European regions, as well as the prime 200 eligible players from every single area will advance for the Winter Royale Finals. This event has a total of $1 million in prizes. It’s confident to separate the wheat in the chaff and reward the quite finest Fortnite players with massive cash prizes.

Epic says that the competitors are going to be divided into two phases: qualifiers and finals. The qualifiers will take place among November 24th and 25th, as well as the finals, will commence on November 30th in Europe and December 11th in North America.

The news is specifically fascinating mainly because Epic says that Winter Royale will serve as a test for next year’s Fortnite World Cup, which was announced back at E3. With regard to Winter Royale, Epic explains that “this will aid us gather useful learnings to improved prepare for the course of action subsequent year.”

How to Enter Winter Royale Tournaments and Things You Need to Know

On Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, play the Winter Royale Qualifier game mode in Fortnite.
You can play as several games as you’d like within this game mode.
Your very best score within a single game will figure out regardless of whether or not you qualify for the Fortnite Winter Royale Finals.
The major performers for both the European and North American regions will likely be invited to take part in the Finals.
The European Winter Royale Finals will take location Nov. 30 – Dec. 1.
The North American Winter Royale Finals will take spot Dec. 11 – Dec. 12.

Outdoors of that, there’s not a complete lot else you seriously need know to enter the Winter Royale tournament in Fortnite. Just play your very best within the game mode over this Thanksgiving weekend, and if you’ve confirmed yourself to be one of the ideals inside your area, you will be invited to take part inside the Finals and possess an opportunity of having that money reward.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Signs World Security for the Security Services Requirements of the Al Badie Group

Dubai, (July 01, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the esteemed Vice President and CEO of the Al Badie Group (ABG) that is based in the UAE. ABG always wants to collaborate with the best solutions and service providers in every sector. World Security is one of the top names in global security solutions […]
Uncategorized

Manganese Carbonate Market Status and Forecast 2023, by Players, Types and Applications

Global Manganese Carbonate Market – Key Trends The global manganese carbonate market currently witnesses the most lucrative prospects in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. The high concentration of manganese reserves has catapulted these regions at the fore of the manganese carbonate market. As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), the increasing […]
Uncategorized

Learn How to Become the Sole Master of Your Life in the Blog by Marc Dietschi!

Bern, Switzerland – 1 August 2018 – Marc Dietschi is a successful blogger, who generously shares his experience concerning everything that can be useful to improve the quality of our life. On his blog at Marcdietschi.com, he discusses a plethora of crucial aspects about how to achieve the desired goals, start a successful business, obtain […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *