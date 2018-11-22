Fairfax Insurance Marketing Agency Discusses Search Engine Marketing

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) November 20, 2018 – 321 Web Marketing, a Fairfax insurance marketing agency, recently released a blog explaining how to use search engine marketing, or SEM, to its fullest potential. Organizations that are already using SEM have an advantage over the competition, but they must be using it correctly to reap the most rewards.

Search engine marketing drives traffic to your website through purchased ads, which appear at the top and right side of search engine results pages. These ads are commonly called pay-per-click ads, as advertisers only pay a set bid amount when the ad is clicked. The technique has several major benefits. First, it ensures that your links will appear on Google search result and shopping pages, increasing visibility. It also allows for video and mobile advertising, further increasing your reach. Pay-per-click ads also begin working right away, unlike search engine optimization, which can take longer to become as visible.

Proper search engine marketing requires several steps. First, advertisers should carefully research the keywords they would like to use in their ads. Choosing the right words helps ensure that the advertiser is including keywords that web users are also likely to use in their searches, further increasing the chances of their ads appearing in search results. Small businesses can benefit from limiting their ad to appear only in the immediate geographic area, which can help keep costs down. Ads that have extensions, such as click-to-call buttons, location info, and other site links, drive clicks and site visitors as well.

Proper search engine marketing requires several steps. First, advertisers should carefully research the keywords they would like to use in their ads. Choosing the right words helps ensure that the advertiser is including keywords that web users are also likely to use in their searches, further increasing the chances of their ads appearing in search results. Small businesses can benefit from limiting their ad to appear only in the immediate geographic area, which can help keep costs down. Ads that have extensions, such as click-to-call buttons, location info, and other site links, drive clicks and site visitors as well.

