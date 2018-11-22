Tech

Emerging Pervasive Information and Communication Technologies (PICT) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Comment(0)

Pervasive information systems are defined as information systems that accommodate user wants and needs in physical environment. With technological advancements in communication technologies, pervasive information systems encompass a dynamic, complex environment consisting of various artifacts instead of personal computers. These systems can perceive contextual information as compared to the simple user input, and thus support mobility instead of stationary services. Pervasive informatics is a branch of ubiquitous or pervasive computing which focuses on information processing. It analyses the nature of information by examining transformations and representations, using computing technologies such as intelligent control systems and smart devices. Pervasive information systems are advantageous as they perform generic tasks, are focused on experience and delivery, virtual and tangible, and provide proactive responses.

Pervasive information systems combined with communication technology are embedded in more than one place as compared to desktop computers. Currently, IT (comprising sensors, computers, or other communication technologies) helps in monitoring human activities, communicating and processing the information obtained to other sources. This system is known as pervasive information system which enables interaction beyond the desktop paradigm. Pervasive information systems analyze the way humans interact with the physical world. These systems are compatible with various heterogeneous devices classified on the basis of shape, size and functionality. As compared to desktop systems, pervasive systems can be used to carry analysis based on user and location, and thus support spontaneous networking. In addition, emerging pervasive information and communication technologies help in creating dynamic dependencies among the linked devices. By using pervasive information systems, low error rate, recovery from error, and efficiency can be achieved, which would help tackle different problems for rich and dynamic environments which are supported by pervasive systems.
Request for Report Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5066
Factors such as technological advancements for desktop systems and communication technologies are expected to drive the demand for emerging pervasive information and communication technologies in future. Pervasive systems are comprised of inbuilt software specially designed to execute predefined activities efficiently. Thus pervasive information systems can perform heterogeneous tasks with natural interaction. Security and privacy are the key concerns which are expected to hinder the market growth. Pervasive information and communication technologies provide applications for life-saving systems, useful tools, and entertainment in accordance with development of laws and regulations required to protect organizations, individuals, and nations as a whole. Pervasive information systems have varied use in public bodies and corporate which will help in analyzing human experiences. For instance, by using pervasive information systems, retailers can analyze the value chain, product life cycle, and consumer behavior. This would indirectly help in creating enthusiasm among the consumers.

The emerging pervasive information and communication technology market is segmented based on the techniques used and application. The key market segments are distributed cognition, STS (Socio-technical systems) and semiotics. Companies are developing solutions to analyze the impact of pervasive spaces, role of artifacts in communication and information, and knowledge management. Based on the applications, the market is classified into healthcare, retail, and telecommunication. Companies such as RTI, ForeScout, Pervasive Software Inc., Oracle, Microsoft, and IBM, are the key players operating in the global pervasive information and communication technologies market.
Request for Report TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/5066

Related Articles
Tech

Intelligent Emergency Response Systems Market 2025: Research Methodology Focuses on Major Factors Influencing the Industry Development

5th October 2018 – Emergency response systems are encompassed by quick medical help & instant measures for security needed during hazards and calamities. Intelligent emergency response systems, on the other hand, are based on responder system technology which is helpful in times of emergency. The inception of such systems began with a number of natural […]
Tech

Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Anatoliy Golod can Meet to do World Good!

editor

When people read the news how GUIDES (General director in GUIDES: Anatoliy Golod) from Russia helped to Donald Trump on elections, people like original version: Donald Trump have got new father, who has arranged the son on prestigious work: President in USA. Maybe Donald Trump will meet Anatoliy Golod to do more good results for […]
Tech

Yet another milestone covered by Minibig Technologies- introducing the Water Supply Automation Software to help combat water wastage.Yet another milestone covered by Minibig Technologies- introducing the Water Supply Automation Software to help combat water wastage.

Midst of 2018- a renowned Multi-national Digital Agency, Minibig Technologies is set out to add another popular and most-demanded software, the Water Supply Automation (WSA). It is reported that Minibig Technologies has introduced WSA as a premium service for its clients keeping in mind the requirements of the consumer’s end. The digital media agency , […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *