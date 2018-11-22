“Cyber Security for Industry 4.0”, 29th January 2019, Mumbai, India

Join us to get educated from the leading security experts from the manufacturing sector on how to manage and maintain critical assets of your organization with the Cyber Security for Industry 4.0.

Here is an exclusive opportunities for the all the leading manufacturing industries to learn, network and explore the advancement in going digital and protecting themselves by cyber threats. We have gathered some industries leaders from below verticals who are instrumental in spearheading their business.

Click here to know more: http://www.exploreexhibitions.com/csfi4.0/

Meet the top Industry 4.0 experts from the following sectors like:

1) Automotive

2) Food & Beverage

3) Pharmaceutical & Chemicals

4) Aerospace

5) FMCG

6) Machinery

7) Energy & Utilities

8) Heavy Industries

What you will learn at this event?

1) Challenges in IT and IOT Environment

2) Cloud Computing and Analytics

3) International Security Standards in IACS

4) Cyber Resiliency

5) AI for Smarter Automation

6) Blockchain for better IT security

7) Detecting ICS Attacks with Recurrent Neural Networks

8) Bridging the gap between the information technology (IT) and the process control systems

Why you should attend Cyber Security for Industry 4.0?

1) 20+ Industry Thought Leaders

2) Round Table Discussions

3) Case Studies and Real Time Scenarios

4) Networking Sessions

5) Breakout Sessions

6) Scheduled One – One Business Meetings

Are you responsible for implementing technology in your company or if you are a cyber security company providing solution to our delegates then this is a event you cannot afford to miss it. Call us on +91 7022871384

/ samantha@exploreexhibitions.com