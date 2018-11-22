Conveyor Belt Drives Market to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2018-2026

Conveyor Belt Drives Market: Introduction

A conveyor belt drive is essentially an indispensable component of a conveyor belt system, wherever bulk material is required to be transferred from one point to another within a plant or factory. Earlier, the conveyor belts used in the industry were made of steel and other metal parts, but with the advent of lighter and composite materials and evolution of stringent regulatory norms in pharmaceutical, food processing, tire manufacturing and chemical industries, plastic belts have been introduced in industries where there is a chance of contamination or chemical reaction. Therefore, manufacturers (of conveyor belt drives) are innovating in their product and technology to customize their products for conveyor belt manufacturers. The innovating feature in conveyor belts makes them cost effective and easier in terms of reducing the maintenance, down time and replacement cost as a single part of the conveyor belt can easily be replaced rather than replacing the entire conveyor belt system At a considerable distance, the conveyor belt drive offers smooth transmission of power between shafts. Conveyor belt drives are used as the source of circular motion to transfer efficiently power or to track relative movement. Moreover, to transfer the power between machines such as fan and motor the belt drives are used in conveyor belts. They are reliable to push & pull and rotary motions with varying dynamic characteristic. These belt drives creates friction between the pulley and belt in order to transfer the power. The main advantage related with belt drive are: resist jam and overload, increase machine life, less machine cost, increase efficiency and many others.

Conveyor Belt Drives Market: Drivers and Restraint

The growing industrial investment coupled with rise in food industries is expected to fuel the demand of conveyors belt systems, which in turn is anticipated to drive the global conveyor belt drive market. Moreover, increase in malls, airports, goods manufacturing factories across the globe is further expected to upsurge the demand of conveyor belt drive market during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with the system would restraint the demand for conveyor belt drive market. Also, new technology for materials handling equipment are replacing the demand for conveyor belt drive market.

Conveyor Belt Drives Market: Trend

Amidst all the regions, Western Europe conveyor belt drive market is expected to witness a prominent growth owing to increase in demand from automotive and food & beverages industry. Increase in number of airports and malls in the region is estimated to attribute towards the growth of the region’s conveyor belt drive market over the project period. Further, China and India are estimated to have notable market share as a result of the countries expanded manufacturing. Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa are stipulated to have above average year over year growth in the conveyor belt drive market during the forecast period.

Conveyor Belt Drives Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Conveyor Belt Drives market across the globe are:BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A., Interroll Group, TCR, Inc.

Belt Drives, Ltd., Binghamton Material Handling, NestBest Machinery, S V Belting, EPTDA, Belt Technologies, Inc., Brammer, Accent Bearing Company, Inc., Hucthinson Belt Drive Systems, Deepak Drives Pvt. Ltd., Beeline Engineering.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.